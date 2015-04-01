WELLINGTON, April 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

New Zealand criticised on child poverty, gender equality: New Zealand's human rights record has been questioned in a new study, which claims the country has been blinded by its good reputation.

Farmers must tighten belts to cope with cashflow: Not enough dairy farmers are fully aware of their financial position as cash flows start to tighten, warns DairyNZ.

GFC effecs still linger in NZ housing market: The global financial crisis is still having an impact on New Zealand's housing eight years later, according to new research.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rival's IPO unlikely to weigh on Xero: analyst: The arrival of MYOB Group, the Australian accounting software firm, on the Australian Stock Exchange is unlikely to weigh on dual-listed rival Xero's share price, says an analyst.

Stop wharf extensions or else - council: Auckland Council has told Ports of Auckland to stop work on two wharf extensions or face the "thermonuclear" option.

Chorus terms to be reviewed: The Commerce Commission is to review the terms under which Chorus offers unbundled bitstream access (UBA) to retail telecommunications companies that sell internet services over its copper network.