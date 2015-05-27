WELLINGTON May 28 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Accusations fly over Government's Saudi farm deal:
Opposition MPs are labelling a $4 million payment to a Saudi
businessman a "bribe" after the Government confirmed the payment
followed fears of a $30 million lawsuit.
- - - -
Sir Ralph Norris will not seek re-election to Fonterra
board: Business heavyweight Sir Ralph Norris is stepping down
from the board of dairy giant Fonterra, attributing his
decision to "other commitments".
- - - -
Summerset continues South Island expansion: Aged-care
operator Summerset Group Holdings will consider
retirement villages for Christchurch satellite towns and
regional South Island centres in coming years.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Greens' co-leadership race: Sensible or flash - the Green
choice: The Green Party's choice of a new co-leader on Saturday
will come down to two contenders - a sensible, safe pair of
hands or a riskier, flashier newcomer who has the potential to
lift the party's vote.
- - - -
Mainfreight cracks $2 billion: Mainfreight's
multinational competitors, including European giants DHL and
Kuehne + Nagel, are increasingly giving up market share to the
New Zealand firm as its global clout increases, says managing
director Don Braid.
- - - -
Government comes out on top over SkyCity deal: A new report
into the International Convention Centre deal says the
government has come out on top over SkyCity in the
protracted wrangling over the project.
- - - -
NZIER predicts official cash rate to hold: The Reserve Bank
will disappoint the financial markets and leave the official
cash rate on hold for another two years, for fear of fuelling
the fire raging in Auckland's housing market, the New Zealand
Institute of Economic Research says.
- - - -