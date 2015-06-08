WELLINGTON, June 9 Following are some of the
Corporate welfare costs every New Zealand household $752 -
report: Government spending on "corporate welfare" jumped by
more than $150 million in the latest Budget, a new report
claims.
Wellington super-city tipped for scrap heap: Plans to create
a super-city for Wellington and Wairarapa are tipped for the
scrapheap - at least for now.
Wellington overrun with taxis, yet fares remain high: An
oversupply of taxis in Wellington is causing drivers to break
the law to get fares, and leading to daily bust-ups with parking
wardens.
Low volume vintage produces quality wine: Premium
Marlborough wines will be in short supply this year after grape
harvest tonnage is down by more than a quarter on the previous
year's record harvest, wine industry figures show.
Govt moves to end land row: The Government is seeking a
"workable solution" with Ngati Whatua over plans to develop huge
tracts of land in Auckland, after two more iwi spoke out against
the Crown's treatment of the Auckland tribe.
Lack of buyer labelled a bad sign: Pumpkin Patch's
failure to find a buyer or white knight investor is a bad sign
for the struggling children's clothing business, says an
analyst.
Law firm says watchdog showing it means business: The
Financial Markets Authority lifted its enforcement action in
May, showing it is "increasingly prepared to flex its regulatory
muscles", according to one of the country's biggest law firms.
US firm wins contract in NZ$1b IRD project: The Inland
Revenue Department has selected Fast Enterprises as the
preferred software supplier for its NZ$1 billion-plus business
transformation which will replace its ageing information
technology system as part of an overhaul of the agency's
operations.
