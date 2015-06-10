WELLINGTON, June 11 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Capital conundrum: Where to for Wellington after ditching
super-city?: Anything less than a region-wide super-city will
probably fall short of the reform Wellington needs to keep pace
with Auckland, a local government expert says.
- - - -
Receivers say $9m down the drain in fictitious investment
scheme: About 750 investors who put up about $9 million appear
to have been duped in a bogus foreign exchange scheme run from
Christchurch, receivers say.
- - - -
John Key: Auckland housing poses no risk to economy or
banks: John Key denies the rising house prices are a threat to
the banking system, after a report claimed a boom in Auckland
was a threat to New Zealand's economy.
- - - -
Animal welfare campaigner outraged over shipment: A massive
shipment of 50,000 live sheep and 3000 cattle has sparked
outrage from an animal welfare group.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Herne Bay NZ's first $2 million suburb: Auckland has its
first NZ$2 million suburb. The average home in Herne Bay is now
worth NZ$2,003,300 according to CoreLogic data released
exclusively to the Herald.
- - - -
Labour can't avoid tough issues, says think-tank founder:
One of the founders of a proposed Labour-aligned lobby group
says it will make some in the party uncomfortable but Labour
cannot avoid the tough issues it is facing.
- - - -
Fonterra heads on the block: Highly-paid head office
managers are expected to be in Fonterra's sights as it slashes
hundreds of administrative jobs to cope with falling global milk
prices.
- - - -
Threat of competition hits Air NZ stock: Air New Zealand
shares fell by nearly 5 per cent after news that it
could face competition on its lucrative direct routes to the
United States from the world's biggest carrier, American
Airlines.
- - - -
Chicken farming firm ProTen raises NZ$36m to help it spread
its wings: ProTen, an Australian chicken farming business whose
shares trade on New Zealand's Unlisted market, raised A$34
million (NZ$36.5 million) to fund growth and repay financing.
- - - -