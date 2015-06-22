WELLINGTON, June 23 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

John Key admits he got refugee numbers wrong, but rules out increase: Prime Minister John Key has admitted he got the numbers wrong when he said that up to 4000 refugees entered New Zealand every year.

Fewer employers looking to hire, says recruitment firm Hudson: Negative publicity about the state of New Zealand's economy has resulted in fewer employers hiring new staff, a recruitment firm says.

Hollywood producers need more movie-making info from Wellywood: A top Hollywood producer who wants to make more movies in New Zealand believes not enough is being done to promote the country to international movie-makers outside big studios.

New Zealand craft beer brewers snubbed by Australian counterparts: New Zealand craft beer brewers should be excluded from a proposed A$100,000 (NZ$112,000) a year tax refund on exports, Australian brewers say.

Saudi farm deal could cost more taxpayer money: More taxpayer money could be spent on a controversial demonstration farm in Saudi Arabia but nothing is planned at present, Prime Minister John Key says.

NZ seeks better deal with China: The Government is looking to China to renegotiate its free trade agreement with New Zealand after China signed a more generous agreement with Australia.

Dairy access stalled as TPP talks get more serious: The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact does not yet include an acceptable deal on access for New Zealand's most important exports, dairy products, with little more than a month to go before the controversial 12-nation trade deal could be concluded.

Freedom Foods in takeover bid for A2: Australia's Freedom Foods Group said it had, with an unnamed "leading international liquid dairy milk company", made a takeover offer for the dual-listed alternative dairy company, A2 Milk.

$20k fee rise angers NZAX firms: A battle is brewing over a nearly fivefold jump in fees for some companies listed on the NZAX alternative market.