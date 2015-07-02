WELLINGTON, July 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

TPP will add two per cent to NZ economy - US economist: The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) should add about 2 per cent a year to the New Zealand economy, according to a United States economist. Services, tourism and IT would make up about 40 per cent of the increase, agriculture would make up 25 per cent, and the remainder would come from investment.

Taco Bell could soon open in NZ through Restaurant Brands: Taco Bell could soon make an entrance to the New Zealand market through Kiwi fast-food giant Restaurant Brands.

Banks, consultants and law firms dominate state house sale meetings: Investment banks, law firms and international infrastructure investors are showing an interest in buying state houses.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

China offers hope for dairy: Finance Minister Bill English says the current review of tariffs in the China New Zealand free trade agreement was one of the things that could benefit the dairy sector.

Kathmandu price push likely: Briscoe Group is unlikely to get an easy ride in its takeover bid for Kathmandu . The dual-listed outdoor apparel retailer has hired Goldman Sachs (which holds a 12.5 per cent stake in Kathmandu through various subsidiaries) as its adviser and there will almost certainly be push-back on the pricing of the deal.

NZ concerned over Nauru civil rights abuses: Foreign Minister Murray McCully has sought a meeting with the Nauru Government and indicated New Zealand's NZ$2.3 million ($1.55 million) annual aid funding is under review because of growing concern about civil rights abuses.

($1 = 1.4885 New Zealand dollars)