WELLINGTON, July 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

New incentives encourage migrants to leave Auckland: Rebuild workers could make a long-term commitment to Christchurch under new incentives to encourage migrants to settle outside Auckland.

LIC profit down in investment drive: Livestock Improvement's continuing spend on technology and infrastructure upgrades resulted in a $4.4 million decrease in its net profit after tax in the 2015 financial year, but revenue was up.

Cool heads urged for Fonterra board elections: The upcoming Fonterra director elections are not "a popularity contest", says the new chairman of the company's shareholder council.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Wake-up call: te reo faces fight to survive: One of our foremost Maori language experts will warn this week that the language will die unless the nation makes a renewed commitment to save it.

TPP could stop sales ban - Key: Prime Minister John Key says signing up to the Trans Pacific Partnership could stop the Government from banning house sales to non-residents, but alternative measures including a stamp duty or land tax could still be introduced.

Migrants for regions: The Government says a new plan to lure migrants away from Auckland will boost regional economies, but admits it will do little to ease Auckland's housing pressures.

Crunch time draws near for co-op: For Fonterra's farmers, investors and employees the severity of the dairy downturn will become clear early next month as the co-operative starts a fresh round of consultation with staff and revises this season's farmgate milk price forecast which, at $5.25 a kg of milksolids, is starting to look precarious.