John Key optimistic TPP will pass despite collapse of talks: The Prime Minister is "disappointed" the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) free-trade deal ground to a halt in Hawaii at the weekend but says he's not "surprised".

Solid Energy in 'precarious position', says John Key: The Government is reluctant to purchase Stockton mine to protect the jobs of nearly 250 workers, but a decision on its fate is drawing near, says Prime Minister John Key.

Trilogy International flags big profit increase for the first half year: Shares in cosmetics and candle maker Trilogy International jumped 21 per cent after the company flagged a tripling in half year profits.

TGH to sell up to half of The Base: Half of Waikato-Tainui's flagship development, The Base shopping centre in Hamilton, will go up for sale as the tribe seeks to free up cash.

Jetpack flying machines to be made in China: Jetpack flying machine company Martin Aircraft will have its flying machines produced in China for that market in the future.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Kim Dotcom claims deal offered: Did the United States try to cut a deal with Kim Dotcom? He claims it did - and New Zealand's Attorney General Chris Finlayson has not ruled it out.

Gloombusters: Fruit exports surge: New Zealand fruit trade has become a heavy hitter as an export, helping to at least partly offset weakness in the dairy and forest products sectors.

Super-rich love NZ (mostly): They love the lifestyle and making money isn't their main reason for arriving. But super-rich migrants complain about New Zealand's cost of living, bad weather and slow pace.

Futures pricing points to 10 pct fall at dairy auction: Futures market pricing suggests wholemilk powder prices will fall by about 10 per cent at tomorrow's GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) auction, says OM Financial.

Tax on internet buys gets closer: Consumers appear set to pay 15 per cent more for nearly all foreign products bought online after the Government hinted it could follow Australia's proposed changes to internet shopping.