PGG Wrightson FY net profit down, revenues flat: PGG Wrightson says more than 20 per cent of its revenues are directly linked to the troubled dairy sector and that farmers within that are holding back on their spending.

Half of over 50s not planning for retirement: Over half of people aged over 50 haven't yet tried to work out what they need to save by retirement in order to live a decent lifestyle in retirement.

Volatility makes it impossible to predict when dairy prices might lift: Unprecedented volatility within the world dairy market has made it impossible to predict when prices might turn around, Fonterra's new head of co-operative affairs for Waikato, Paul Grave says.

Apple industry looking rosy as volumes, returns continue to grow: Pipfruit growers may realise their third year of positive returns on the back of improved export markets and volume growth.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Confidence shockingly weak: bank: Downbeat economic commentary continued to flow yesterday, with Westpac saying it expects New Zealand's annual GDP growth to dip below 2 per cent, while ANZ's Truckometer is pointing to a clear slowdown in the economy.

Government won't offer special financial support for dairy: English: Finance Minister Bill English said today the Government would not be offering special financial support to dairy farmers in trouble because of low prices.

Mercer looking to divest as loss looms: Mercer Group expects to turn a loss in 2015 and the stainless steel fabricator is considering selling its interiors and medical divisions to focus on its core business.

Pacific Edge gets US approval for Dunedin laboratory: Pacific Edge, the maker of non-invasive bladder cancer tests, has won US regulatory approval to commercially process test samples from its latest cancer detecting product at its Dunedin laboratory.