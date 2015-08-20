WELLINGTON Aug 21 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Culling of dairy cattle increases as farmers look to
maximise milk profit in hard season: Cash-strapped dairy farmers
are slaughtering thousands more cattle than usual in response to
slumping milk prices.
- - - -
Less aggressive stance gets credit for Jetstar NZ profit: A
less aggressive approach to gaining market share may have helped
Jetstar New Zealand to its first profit. Qantas Airways
said on Thursday that the New Zealand unit of Jetstar was in the
black for the first time.
- - - -
Government deems mini-golf and worm farming more risky than
cattle farming: New health and safety classifications are being
mocked, with worm farms and mini golf courses being defined as
"high risk" while dairy and cattle farms not.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Float still on cards for NZME: An initial public offer and
float of NZME - publisher of the New Zealand Herald - is still a
possibility, says the company's owner, Sydney-based APN News &
Media.
- - - -
Port feels commodity chill: Port of Tauranga felt
the chill wind of a commodities downturn in its result for the
year to June 30, posting a modest 1 per cent improvement in net
profit to NZ$79.1 million ($52.38 million).
- - - -
Worm farming classified as 'high risk' in Health and Safety
Reform Bill: The Health and Safety Reform Bill, will classify
worm farming and cat breeding as high risk, ahead of sheep, beef
and dairy farming.
- - - -
($1 = 1.5101 New Zealand dollars)