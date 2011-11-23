Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cameraman to take PM to court: Lawyers for the "teacups" cameraman are preparing for possible defamation proceedings against Prime Minister John Key.

Popularity may sway party choice: Almost half of New Zealand voters believe no political party truly represents their views.

Tough talking on asset sales: Prime Minister John Key's opponents are seeking to turn the final days of the campaign into a referendum on asset sales.

Nod given for 1180 Kaiapoi sections: The Government has used its earthquake powers to approve the Silverstream Estates development at Kaiapoi.

Port lockout 'bad for dairy': Fonterra says pending industrial action at the Ports of Auckland next week could not have come at a worse time for the dairy industry.

F&P Healthcare expansion signalled: Medical technology maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare plans to reduce its exposure to the volatile United States dollar through boosting manufacturing in Mexico and direct-selling its product overseas.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Police recruit 'freeze' plan alleged: Police have frozen recruiting for all of next year as a result of Government pressure to cut costs, Labour leader Phil Goff says.

Relief as Telecom split tests market: Telecom shares split in two yesterday and - to the relief of thousands of local shareholders - traded well enough that the sum of the parts were worth more than the single stock that closed for the last time on Tuesday.

Lamb numbers rise in leaps and bounds: Better weather this year has seen lamb numbers jump by 1.7 million and good prices will help the sector add $100 million more to the local economy than it did last season.

Vector steps up Maui watch: Vector has stepped up monitoring of the Maui gas pipeline as investigations into the leak which cost the country tens of millions of dollars continue.

Contact sets minimum of 8pc on 2042 bonds: Contact Energy says the coupon on its 2042 bonds will be a minimum 8 per cent, at least matching the rate on its existing 2014 bonds traded on the NZDX market.