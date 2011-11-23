Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand
metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Cameraman to take PM to court: Lawyers for the "teacups"
cameraman are preparing for possible defamation proceedings
against Prime Minister John Key.
- - - -
Popularity may sway party choice: Almost half of New Zealand
voters believe no political party truly represents their views.
- - - -
Tough talking on asset sales: Prime Minister John Key's
opponents are seeking to turn the final days of the campaign
into a referendum on asset sales.
- - - -
Nod given for 1180 Kaiapoi sections: The Government has used
its earthquake powers to approve the Silverstream Estates
development at Kaiapoi.
- - - -
Port lockout 'bad for dairy': Fonterra says pending
industrial action at the Ports of Auckland next week could not
have come at a worse time for the dairy industry.
- - - -
F&P Healthcare expansion signalled: Medical
technology maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare plans to reduce its
exposure to the volatile United States dollar through boosting
manufacturing in Mexico and direct-selling its product overseas.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Police recruit 'freeze' plan alleged: Police have frozen
recruiting for all of next year as a result of Government
pressure to cut costs, Labour leader Phil Goff says.
- - - -
Relief as Telecom split tests market: Telecom shares split
in two yesterday and - to the relief of thousands of local
shareholders - traded well enough that the sum of the parts were
worth more than the single stock that closed for the last time
on Tuesday.
- - - -
Lamb numbers rise in leaps and bounds: Better weather this
year has seen lamb numbers jump by 1.7 million and good prices
will help the sector add $100 million more to the local economy
than it did last season.
- - - -
Vector steps up Maui watch: Vector has stepped up monitoring
of the Maui gas pipeline as investigations into the leak which
cost the country tens of millions of dollars continue.
- - - -
Contact sets minimum of 8pc on 2042 bonds: Contact Energy
says the coupon on its 2042 bonds will be a minimum 8 per cent,
at least matching the rate on its existing 2014 bonds traded on
the NZDX market.
- - - -