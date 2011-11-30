WELLINGTON Dec 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Economy's NZ$7 billion black hole: Cash trade jobs, crimes, wages under the table and online trading are costing the Government more than $7 billion a year in lost tax.

- - - -

Labour contenders chase Jones' vote: Labour's "three Davids" will put their case to party members before MPs pick a new leader on December 13 as the two main players court the pivotal vote of Shane Jones.

- - - -

Huntly mine accused of gas cover-up: The ventilation system at the Huntly East Mine is so dilapidated and under pressure it continually breaks down, leaving miners already pushing to meet drilling targets working in volatile levels of methane, a miner says.

- - - -

NZ$30m burning a hole in Rangatira's pockets: Wellington investment company Rangatira is on a potential $30 million acquisition trail for promising New Zealand companies to replace three investments it sold last year.

- - - -

John Todd resigns as chairman of Todd Corporation: Business doyen John Todd has resigned as chairman of Todd Corporation, ending a 66-year career with his family's business.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Cellphone calls reveal Christchurch exodus: Cellphone records show that about a fifth of all Christchurch residents fled the city after the February 22 earthquake.

- - - -

Board seeks $295m over 10 years for Maori: The Maori Statutory Board is seeking $295 million over 10 years from Auckland ratepayers to advance Maori interests.

- - - -

Public shut out of mining plan input: The Government has shut the public out of plans for the largest open-cast mining project on New Zealand conservation land, after earlier declaring the public would have input on major mining proposals.

- - - -

Institute slashes growth forecast: A rapidly worsening global economy will depress New Zealand's fledgling recovery and keep interest rates on hold until 2013, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research says.

- - - -

Plenty of pomp as Chorus and Telecom part: Telecom ,pulled out all the stops to celebrate its break-up with an extravagant show yesterday that included conch-shell calls, a Pacific Island choir and a shower of blue confetti.

- - - -

Sanford fishing boat detained in American Samoa: A multimillion-dollar Sanford vessel has been detained by United States authorities in American Samoa's capital, Pago Pago, says the fishing company.