WELLINGTON Jan 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Dotcom bail hearing a mega circus: A quiet court erupted into circus-like chaos yesterday as the Megaupload conspiracy accused made a plea for freedom and asserted their innocence.

Last Occupy Auckland protesters stand their ground: About 30 protesters prepared to stand their ground as security officers and police arrived to confiscate more equipment from Aotea Square in Auckland last night.

Speculation over future of Dick Smith stores: An Australian analysts' report saying that consumer electronics chain Dick Smith will close 189 of its 386 stores - including some in New Zealand - has been dismissed a speculation by its parent company.

New Telecom strategy may take year - analyst: Telecom may take the best part of a year to chart a new direction after its structural separation in November, according to the industry's newest forecaster, IDC Research analyst Glen Saunders.

Zespri says growers have planted 'illegal' gold fruit: Desperate gold kiwifruit growers in Bay of Plenty whose livelihoods have been wiped out by Psa-V disease have taken to "illegally" planting an unproven new gold variety, export marketer Zespri says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Banks blocked from using Key's name: Epsom MP John Banks tried to use Prime Minister John Key's name on his own election hoardings last year - but was foiled when the Electoral Commission ruled it would require National's approval.

CYF shuts down trust's free lunches for pupils: A Maori trust that has been feeding hungry children for four years has been forced to stop by Government bureaucrats, because the lunches were not part of its contract.

Bridgecorp trial: Lawyer questions witness' memory: A Bridgecorp defence lawyer has attempted to pick holes in Crown testimony as the trial of three of the failed finance company's directors resumed after the summer break.

Auckland Airport flight figures take off: Auckland Airport had its busiest week on record this month, but the company says it is still in the dark about what was driving the demand.

National man eyes NZ On Air chair: New Zealand On Air chairman Neil Walter is expected to stand down soon with National Party official Stephen McElrea a contender to replace him, television industry sources say.