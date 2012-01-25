WELLINGTON Jan 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Plan to keep Kiwi kids safe: Average Kiwi families could be subject to greater state scrutiny if proposed rules around mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse are introduced.

- - - -

Council warning to Occupy camp: Wellington City Council has served Occupy protesters another letter warning they will be removed "by whatever means are at our disposal".

- - - -

Foreign job-seekers use bogus credentials: Fake teachers, pastry chefs and economists have been caught trying to land jobs with qualifications they did not complete or which never existed, the Qualifications Authority has revealed.

- - - -

Handsome council paydays risk Beehive sting: The Government has signalled changes to rein in rising local government labour costs after two council chief executives received huge pay rises.

- - - -

Halal deal reopens Malaysia trade door: New Zealand has hopes of regaining its $31 million beef trade with Malaysia now that it has resolved a six-year dispute over halal slaughter.

- - - -

Sanford profit slip 'not good enough': Listed fisheries company Sanford's sales have fallen in the first three months of the current financial year, continuing the downward profit trend experienced last year.

- - - -

Kiwibank to take on the big boys in KiwiSaver: The ranks of the big default KiwiSaver providers look set to swell in the next two years, with Kiwibank confirming it will apply for default status.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Port plan will 'shrink harbour': Bold plans to extend Auckland's port 250m into the Waitemata Harbour are going through the Auckland Council for formal approval without a full public debate.

- - - -

Customs tip ends Dotcom bail bid: Secret evidence from a customs official helped a judge decide that internet multimillionaire Kim Dotcom should stay behind bars.

- - - -

Trust plan to help find mine bodies: A multimillion-dollar trust is being planned to continue efforts to recover workers' remains from the Pike River mine, and the taxpayer is being asked to contribute.

- - - -

Gradual recovery likely for NZ: Muddling through Europe's sovereign debt issues looks to be the likeliest outcome this year, but a global financial crisis is still only a mis-step away, says ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley.

- - - -

Pair knew of missed payouts, says lawyer: Three months before Bridgecorp collapsed, former directors Rod Petricevic and Rob Roest talked to their in-house lawyer about missing payments to investors, a court heard yesterday.