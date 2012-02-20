WELLINGTON Feb 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Foreign Affairs ministry jobs face chop: Most of the Ministry and Foreign Affairs 600 staff will have to reapply for their jobs under a radical restructuring proposal that could see up to 300 jobs go and lucrative allowances for staff on overseas postings whittled back to boost pay packets back home.

Fry puts focus on data limits: British actor Stephen Fry will not be the only one up in arms if internet providers don't improve miserly broadband data caps, the Telecommunications Users Association says.

NZX soars on word of capital return: News of a $35 million capital return to NZX shareholders sent the market operator's share price up nearly 7 per cent yesterday.

Huge payoff from ultrafast broadband predicted: New Zealand's $3.5 billion investment in an ultrafast broadband network will reap economic benefits worth nearly $33b over 20 years, according to a study carried out by Bell Labs in the United States.

Reject low Zero offer, Scott says: Dunedin-based automated machine maker Scott Technology is advising shareholders to reject a low-ball unsolicited share offer from Zero Commission NZ.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Key says $6b 'best estimate' of asset sale revenue: Prime Minister John Key yesterday modified Bill English's description of the proceeds of state-owned assets to "our best estimates".

Maori group sets up camp at Crafar farms: A group of Maori with links to a bid for 16 Crafar dairy farms yesterday staged a protest at two of the properties at Benneydale, south of Te Kuiti.

Wealth gap linked to rise in infections: The effects of New Zealand's social inequality on health has been laid bare in a major study which shows the number of hospital admissions for infectious diseases has risen more than 50 per cent in 20 years.

Spring Creek coal mine shut down by safety inspectors: Solid Energy has stopped underground mining at its Spring Creek Mine, near Greymouth, following a Prohibition Notice issued this morning by the Department of Labour's Mines Inspectorate on the basis of three recent incidents at the mine.

Fyfe attacks EU carbon tax on flights: The European Union's inclusion of international airlines in its emissions trading system has come under fire from Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe amid talk it could trigger a trade war.

Fletcher Building outlook positive: Analysts have upgraded Fletcher Building's outlook, pointing to the interim result out tomorrow possibly being better than expected.