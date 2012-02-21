WELLINGTON Feb 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Safety fears in ministry shake-up: Plans to shed 300 jobs and make up to 600 MFAT staff reapply for their jobs could threaten the safety of Kiwis who get in trouble overseas, Labour says.

McCully's emails revealed: "Resisting China" in the Pacific and questions over the future of the Pacific Forum are revealed in emails allegedly hacked from the personal account of Foreign Minister Murray McCully.

$365m project gets nod: Up to 300 extra jobs will be created in Northland at the peak of a planned $365 million expansion project at the Marsden Point refinery.

Sky ponders shift to on-demand: Sky Television is considering doing away with at least some scheduled television channels and instead letting people watch programmes whenever they chose.

Contact's eye on customer growth: Contact Energy says it will continue to try to expand its customer base this year despite retail tariffs not keeping pace with its own cost increases and wholesale prices set to climb.

Inflation expectations show sharp fall: Inflation expectations have dropped sharply in the Reserve Bank's quarterly survey of the business sector.

Residential turnaround hailed by Auckland developers: The controversial plan of containing three-quarters of new housing development within Auckland's existing city boundaries is being revised.

Rival warns pokies deal means more cash for SkyCity: The Government's convention centre-for-pokies deal with SkyCity will see gaming machine profits sucked out of communities and into the pockets of the casino company's shareholders, New Zealand's largest gaming trust warns.

Quake - a year on: Latest updates: Today marks a year since the Christchurch earthquake, which left 185 people dead and uncertain futures for many more.

Tobacco firm's sales up 16pc: Imperial Tobacco New Zealand, the local unit of the global group with brands including Drum, Horizon, JPS and Peter Stuyvesant, posted a 16 per cent increase in annual sales, generating about $249 million for the Government's coffers from duties.