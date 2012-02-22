WELLINGTON Feb 23 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
McCully email thief could be Kiwi: Emails sent to the
personal accounts of Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully
appear to have been stolen and leaked from within New Zealand -
possibly by a disaffected staff member.
PSA disappointed Key won't discuss cuts: Prime Minister John
Key has refused a request by the Public Service Association for
an urgent meeting to discuss his plans for the state sector.
Defence boss: Hard decisions take toll: Defence boss Rhys
Jones has admitted "tough decisions" about cutting military
numbers have been unsettling for staff.
Rebuild slower than thought - Fletchers: The Christchurch
rebuild is gaining momentum, but at a slower pace than
anticipated, Fletcher Building chief executive Jonathan
Ling says as the big building company lowers its full-year
profit forecasts.
Strong oil prices help lift NZOG into black: Oil Explorer
New Zealand Oil & Gas bounced back to profitability at
the end of 2011, boosted by strong oil prices and lower
write-offs related to the Pike River Coal disaster.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
SkyCity deal weighs on Turia: The Government will carefully
consider a convention centre deal with SkyCity, a
gambling conference has been told.
Kim Dotcom: Free - but offline: He made his fortune from the
internet and even changed his name to sound like a website - but
German millionaire Kim Dotcom is now banned from going online.
Earthquake rebuild delays hurt Fletchers: Fletcher
is poised to be a major beneficiary of the Canterbury rebuild
but ongoing aftershocks, including the earthquake on December
23, have stalled the work.
Document had to be read in full: Petricevic: Rod Petricevic
said yesterday Bridgecorp investors needed to read an allegedly
misleading prospectus "in total" to get a sense of it - but the
former managing director did not go through the document "top to
bottom" himself before signing it.
Latest port strike has importers paying extra for rail:
Importers are resorting to desperate means to get goods to
shelves against a crippling two-week port strike starting
tomorrow.
