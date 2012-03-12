WELLINGTON, March 13 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Privacy breach on 9000 ACC claims: Private details of more than 9000 ACC claims - some featuring well-known people - have been emailed to a person who should not have received them, in what is being described as one of the worst privacy breaches in New Zealand history.

Merger of multiple ministries on cards: A "super ministry" merging economic development, science and trade and enterprise is expected to be announced by Prime Minister John Key this week.

'Aggresssive' MFAT cost-cutting softened: The Government is backing away from proposed cuts to diplomats' pay and allowances in the face of a threatened exodus of staff.

Pleas for Wellington convention centre, hotel: Wellington needs a new five-star waterfront hotel and a top-level convention centre, not another office building near the city's harbour, a business group says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Pickets deny 'thuggery' after two ships delayed: Union leaders expect to meet overseas representatives of the giant Maersk shipping line today after striking Auckland dockers delayed vessels yesterday with ramped-up pickets.

Ex-Black Cap rips into match-fixing: New Zealand's cricketers have been gagged as the ICC investigates claims of involvement in match-fixing - but one former player isn't holding back.

'Super ministry' likely in portfolios merger: Prime Minister John Key is expected to this week announce a new "super ministry" combining the Economic Development, Science and Innovation portfolios and parts of others under the control of influential senior minister Steven Joyce.

Warehouse looks to internet for sales boost: The Warehouse says it is encouraged by a rise in online sales during the first half of its financial year.