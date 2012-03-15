WELLINGTON, March 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Super-ministry to cost many jobs: Hundreds more state sector jobs are set for Prime Minister John Key's sword with the creation of a super-ministry merging four existing agencies.

- - - -

Port decision on hold for hearing: Steps to make Auckland port workers redundant and engage contractors to handle stevedoring work have been halted pending a court hearing on Monday over legal action brought by the Maritime Union.

- - - -

BusinessNZ keen on one big ministry: Business leaders have welcomed plans to streamline business-facing ministries, hoping the need for multiple interactions will be replaced by favourable policy development.

- - - -

Fisher takes over union accounts: Fund manager Fisher Funds is to take over about NZ$30 million in savings owned by 4200 Kiwi savers in a deal with the New Zealand Association of Credit Unions.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Hundreds of jobs likely to go as departments merge: Hundreds of job losses are probable from the merger of four departments announced yesterday, Prime Minister John Key has indicated.

- - - -

Judge puts port firings on hold: The brief reprieve for the workers - who this morning begin their third week on strike amid plans by the council-owned company to contract out their jobs - came late yesterday from the Employment Court.

- - - -

Policy faces axe as Shearer moves to centre: The Labour Party is understood to be considering ditching its pre-election policy of a tax on incomes over $150,000 and scrapping its proposal to expand Working For Families entitlements to include beneficiaries, as the party looks to reposition itself towards the centre.

- - - -

'Encouraging' signs of gold discovered near Te Puke: Explorer Glass Earth says it has found "encouraging" signs of gold on the fringe of kiwifruit country south of Te Puke.

- - - -

Productivity drops away: Productivity languished in the year to March 2011, with labour productivity slipping, the capital-to-labour ratio declining and multi-factor productivity unchanged.