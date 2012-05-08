WELLINGTON May 9 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
No retrial for Urewera Four: Charges of participating in a
criminal group are set to be dropped against the so-called
Urewera Four.
- - - -
US firms to control NZ legislation?: Fears that American
companies could gain control over New Zealand's lawmaking
process have provoked a strong response from dozens of the
country's legal minds.
- - - -
Beneficiary birth-control plan 'gives women choice': The
Government has defended plans to provide female beneficiaries
with contraception amid a backlash and claims of discrimination.
- - - -
NZ produce fills gap in Australia: Burgeoning fruit and
vegetable exports to Australia and Asia have added $100 million
to New Zealand's income.
- - - -
Partial privatisation numbers 'don't add up': If New
Zealand's Government were a business, it would have no case to
sell stakes in its energy generation firms, a Christchurch
economist told Parliament's finance and expenditure select
committee.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
'Urewera Four' will not be re-tried: The "Urewera Four''
will not be re-tried on a charge of belonging to an organised
criminal group.
- - - -
State pressure worries beneficiaries: Some groups
representing beneficiaries claim the Government's offer of free
long-term birth control to women on welfare will inevitably
involve some degree of state pressure.
- - - -
Pollsters meet to decide on code: Concerns that voter
behaviour may have been influenced by inaccurate political polls
before the past election have sparked calls for a code of
practice for the industry and media reporting on them.
- - - -
FMA: Put retail investors first: Financial Markets Authority
chief executive Sean Hughes wants retail investors to get
preferential treatment in Government IPOs such as the upcoming
Mighty River Power float.
- - - -
Mark Weldon's Top 10 tips for the markets: The Herald asked
departing NZX boss Mark Weldon to chart a bold action plan to
grow the market.
- - - -