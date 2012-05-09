WELLINGTON May 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Assets eyed in revival of city: Pressure has been exerted from the Beehive for the Christchurch City Council to mortgage some of its $2 billion-plus portfolio of assets.

- - - -

Key suggests leaked minutes were stolen: Prime Minister John Key has suggested leaked National Party board minutes raising concerns about political adviser Simon Lusk were stolen.

- - - -

Air NZ expands charter flights: Air New Zealand plans a series of charter flights to bring Japanese tourists to Christchurch to help return some of the capacity taken out of the South Island gateway airport after the earthquakes.

- - - -

Foodstuffs purchase an eye to expansion: Foodstuffs South Island has bought the Christchurch-based Raeward Fresh brand for an undisclosed sum and is looking to expand it to other towns on the Mainland.

- - - -

Supermarket specials to be investigated: Complaints that Countdown supermarkets may be misleading shoppers with false "specials" prices have prompted an official investigation.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Air NZ sees bright horizon in Oz mining boom: Air New Zealand is hoping to cash in on the West Australian minerals boom by offering more seats and luxury to rich, fun-loving miners on its Perth services.

- - - -

Cost of kiwi fruit disease put at $885m: The bacterial disease hitting the kiwi fruit industry will cost hundreds of jobs and ultimately up to NZ$885 million ($693.04 million), according to the first damage estimate to be released.

- - - -

Chorus share sellers jumped the gun, say brokers: The slump in the share price of line network owner Chorus has been put down to misinterpretation and miscommunication of a Commerce Commission decision released last week.

- - - -

National to review working with NZ First: Prime Minister John Key said yesterday National would review its ban on working with New Zealand First before the next election.

- - - -

Minister calls for joint effort to rebuild confidence: The finance industry needs to work with the Government to help restore confidence in the markets, Commerce Minister Craig Foss told industry leaders last night.

- - - -

($1 = 1.2770 New Zealand dollars)