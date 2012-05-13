WELLINGTON May 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Secret changes to labour rules: Confidential Cabinet papers show the Government intends changes to industrial relations laws beyond those outlined in National's election policy.

Share loyalty scheme won't work - critics: Opposition parties say a loyalty scheme for shares in state-owned assets being considered by the Government is an admission it is concerned they will end up in foreign hands.

Television prices plummet in NZ: Plummeting television prices have made New Zealand one of the cheapest countries in the world to buy a flat screen.

NZ banks outshine Australian parents: New Zealand's big retail banks are faring a lot better than their Australian parents whose solid but unspectacular financial results have been tarnished by a rise in bad debts.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fed-up Kiwis head to Oz en masse: Thousands of New Zealanders - including many disillusioned immigrants - are looking for new jobs and new lives in Australia.

Housing boom cuts mortgagee sales: The number of mortgagee listings has been falling nationally since the recession, and Auckland is leading the charge.

Reject Aussie choppers on Navy shopping list: The Navy's troubled fleet of five Seasprite helicopters may soon be replaced by up to 11 refurbished older helicopters rejected by Australia in 2008 because they were considered unsafe and unsuitable.

Hope grows in battle to check fruit fly: Primary Industries Minister David Carter says industry officials are doing a good job in responding to the discovery of fruit fly Avondale.

Aussie online shoe seller steps into NZ: One of Australia's biggest online shoe sellers has set its sights on Kiwi consumers - and an industry group boss says local retailers cannot afford to ignore the challenges posed by rising levels of web-based competition.

Infratil earnings leap tipped: The reporting season starts this week, and infrastructure company Infratil and property companies are expected to feature prominently.

Strong dollar and global recession hammer Rakon: Rakon , the local components maker which has been struggling with tepid global demand and a strong New Zealand dollar, is expected to post a sharp drop in earnings when it reports its full-year result on Thursday.