WELLINGTON May 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Mortgage wars drive interest rates down: Banks are slashing mortgage rates as wholesale lending costs drop but homeowners are warned the sweet situation will not last.

80-plus age group the fastest growing: The "silver tsunami" washing over New Zealand is set to triple in size over the next four decades.

Key banks on forecasts despite slump: Prime Minister John Key says the worst slump in retail sales in 17 years is not a sign the economy is heading toward another recession, as the world holds its breath over the possible fallout from the Greek crisis.

House prices could stymie interest rate cut: Strong expectations of higher house prices could scuttle the Reserve Bank's plans to cut interests rates this year to avoid another housing boom, ASB says.

Mobil mulling further investment: Mobil's US parent injected $350 million into the New Zealand operation last year to bolster its solvency, with a company long believed to be for sale now mulling new investment in infrastructure.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Meds price hike: 'Children will die': Mana Party leader Hone Harawira says proposed increases to the cost of prescriptions "will lead to children dying.

Population growth falls to 10 year low: Australia's struggling domestic economy represents a cloud on New Zealand's horizon, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday, despite record numbers of New Zealanders heading across the Tasman in search of a brighter future.

Ethnic signs a worry for Kiwis, says study: The proliferation of non-English signs in Auckland is making some Kiwis uncomfortable, says a Massey University researcher.

Home price challenge to Bollard: A jump in house price expectations in ASB Bank's latest quarterly survey challenges the Reserve Bank's relaxed view of the housing market.

Retail sales fall not as gloomy as it looks: Core retail sales fell in the first three months of the year but economists say the underlying picture is brighter than the numbers suggest.