DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Mortgage wars drive interest rates down: Banks are slashing
mortgage rates as wholesale lending costs drop but homeowners
are warned the sweet situation will not last.
- - - -
80-plus age group the fastest growing: The "silver tsunami"
washing over New Zealand is set to triple in size over the next
four decades.
- - - -
Key banks on forecasts despite slump: Prime Minister John
Key says the worst slump in retail sales in 17 years is not a
sign the economy is heading toward another recession, as the
world holds its breath over the possible fallout from the Greek
crisis.
- - - -
House prices could stymie interest rate cut: Strong
expectations of higher house prices could scuttle the Reserve
Bank's plans to cut interests rates this year to avoid another
housing boom, ASB says.
- - - -
Mobil mulling further investment: Mobil's US
parent injected $350 million into the New Zealand operation last
year to bolster its solvency, with a company long believed to be
for sale now mulling new investment in infrastructure.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Meds price hike: 'Children will die': Mana Party leader Hone
Harawira says proposed increases to the cost of prescriptions
"will lead to children dying.
- - - -
Population growth falls to 10 year low: Australia's
struggling domestic economy represents a cloud on New Zealand's
horizon, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday, despite record
numbers of New Zealanders heading across the Tasman in search of
a brighter future.
- - - -
Ethnic signs a worry for Kiwis, says study: The
proliferation of non-English signs in Auckland is making some
Kiwis uncomfortable, says a Massey University researcher.
- - - -
Home price challenge to Bollard: A jump in house price
expectations in ASB Bank's latest quarterly survey challenges
the Reserve Bank's relaxed view of the housing market.
- - - -
Retail sales fall not as gloomy as it looks: Core retail
sales fell in the first three months of the year but economists
say the underlying picture is brighter than the numbers suggest.
- - - -