WELLINGTON May 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Trust gets hearing over alleged Treaty breach: Wellington-based Maori have launched legal action against a rival tribe's multimillion-dollar Treaty settlement bid.

Tax rise bumps up cost of Australian holidays: A Kiwi family of four will soon pay almost $550 in taxes and fees for the pleasure of flying to Australia and back. New Zealand travellers to Australia will pay an extra $12.4 million a year in departure taxes when they board their plane home.

Red Sheds go big on parallel importing: New Zealand's biggest retailer, The Warehouse Group, is taking on companies that refuse to supply it, by parallel-importing the brands anyway.

Call for Fonterra ventures to list as spinoff: Fonterra's overseas farming ventures could be spun off into a listed company to avoid the dairy giant's brand being tainted by another San Lu-type scandal and to provide capital, says Federated Farmers.

Auckland Transport may charge for motorways: Auckland Transport will next week be pushed to charge drivers to use our motorways in a plan to fast track city transport projects like the city rail link and a second harbour crossing.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Key backs cut-off for cheap homes plan: John Key has defended a decision to cancel sales of affordable housing in an Auckland development, saying low interest rates are making it easier for first-time buyers and people on low incomes to afford their own homes.

Peters: Signs show immigration rules useless: NZ First leader Winston Peters says the restaurant signs on Auckland's Dominion Rd are an eyesore, and show evidence the Government's immigration rules don't work and the council's advertising rules need an overhaul.

Revised diplomacy trim just start of wider cuts': The head of the Foreign Services Association says a backdown in the restructuring of the Foreign Affairs Ministry is slightly better news for diplomats, but he expects it to be only the start of wider-ranging cuts.

Freight law change opposed: Logistics operator Mainfreight says proposed changes to the Carriage of Goods Act will have a detrimental effect on freight operators and may hit consumers in the pocket.

Travel chiefs declare war on airline tax: New Zealand and Australian travel chiefs are stepping up their campaign against new passenger taxes which they say could be the tipping point for a 10 per cent plunge in transtasman tourism.