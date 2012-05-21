WELLINGTON May 22 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Mayor rejects assets sale: The Government has been told to
back off pressuring Christchurch into selling its
ratepayer-owned assets.
- - - -
Investors return to property: With low mortgage rates and
rising rental returns, New Zealanders have returned to property
as their favoured investment.
- - - -
Mighty River Power faces $630,000 rates' rise: Mighty River
Power faces a doubling of its annual rates to more than $1
million if a Taupo District Council proposal goes ahead.
- - - -
Wakefield presses on with hospital revamp: Wakefield Health
is pushing ahead with a plan for the redevelopment of
its flagship hospital in Wellington, despite falling private
insurance rates and warnings of economic weakness in the
capital.
- - - -
Construction-related skills in demand: Christchurch has
become a major hub for jobs growth, particularly for those with
construction-related skills, despite a real start to the
earthquake rebuild remaining months away, recruitment agencies
say.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
AFFCO meatworkers dispute settled: A 12-week industrial
dispute between AFFCO and the New Zealand Meatworkers Union has
been settled this morning.
- - - -
Kiwi exit rate hits 11 year record: New Zealand lost a net
850 people through migration last month - the biggest monthly
outflow for 11 years - dashing hopes that March's net inflow
marked a turn for the better.
- - - -
Metlifecare sweetener gets mixed response: Changes
to Metlifecare's $216 million deal to merge with two other
businesses has met with a mixed response from shareholders.
- - - -
Spotlight on Sky TV 'overdue': Competitors say Sky
Television has had a charmed run avoiding regulation since it
started in 1989 and a recent flurry of scrutiny is long overdue.
- - - -
Budget 2012: Creating jobs no easy task: At last year's
Budget, Finance Minister Bill English said he expected economic
growth to help create 170,000 new jobs by 2015.
- - - -