DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Budget: Early return to surplus has strong backing: Finance
Minister Bill English's push for an early return to surplus in
today's Budget has overwhelming support, with a survey showing
60 per cent rate it as the top priority.
- - - -
Jet fuel falls but not fares: Airlines are expected to use
cheaper fuel to boost profits rather than cut airfares, after a
12 per cent fall in jet-fuel prices.
- - - -
Fonterra considers farmers' TAF issues: Dairy giant Fonterra
says it has listened to farmers, and will ask its
farmer-shareholders to vote on a special resolution to tighten
controls around the size of its proposed Trading Among Farmers
(TAF) scheme.
- - - -
Generators shift focus from water to wind: New Zealand
generators say that wind rather than hydro power projects are an
immediate focus in the aftermath of their decisions to halt
hydro plans on the West Coast of the South Island.
- - - -
Chorus to invest $1b over next 2 years: Chorus
announced today that it plans to spend nearly a billion dollars
over the next two years for the provision of the Government's
ultra fast and rural broadband projects.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Budget 2012: Business call for restraint, growth: A business
group is calling for spending restraint to be balanced with new
measures to stimulate export growth in today's budget.
- - - -
Comvita rewards loyal shareholders with dividend
increase: Comvita New Zealand has rewarded shareholders who
remained loyal to the company during last year's heated takeover
battle by delivering a record net profit for the year to March
and a hefty increase in its final dividend.
- - - -
Earthquake bonds raise $26.6 million: The Government has
raised $26.6 million towards the costs of rebuilding
Christchurch through an Earthquake Kiwi Bond but investors
aren't getting much reward for their support.
- - - -
Govt lawyers red-faced after FBI spirits Dotcom evidence to
US: The Government's lawyers have been ordered to explain how
the FBI left the country with evidence in the Kim Dotcom case
meant to be kept in "secure custody" by New Zealand police.
- - - -
Wanted: Asian cash to rebuild Christchurch: The Government
is courting Asian sovereign wealth funds for cash to fund the
rebuilding of Christchurch's quake-battered CBD and
infrastructure, says Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry
Brownlee.
- - - -