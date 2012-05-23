WELLINGTON May 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Budget: Early return to surplus has strong backing: Finance Minister Bill English's push for an early return to surplus in today's Budget has overwhelming support, with a survey showing 60 per cent rate it as the top priority.

Jet fuel falls but not fares: Airlines are expected to use cheaper fuel to boost profits rather than cut airfares, after a 12 per cent fall in jet-fuel prices.

Fonterra considers farmers' TAF issues: Dairy giant Fonterra says it has listened to farmers, and will ask its farmer-shareholders to vote on a special resolution to tighten controls around the size of its proposed Trading Among Farmers (TAF) scheme.

Generators shift focus from water to wind: New Zealand generators say that wind rather than hydro power projects are an immediate focus in the aftermath of their decisions to halt hydro plans on the West Coast of the South Island.

Chorus to invest $1b over next 2 years: Chorus announced today that it plans to spend nearly a billion dollars over the next two years for the provision of the Government's ultra fast and rural broadband projects.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Budget 2012: Business call for restraint, growth: A business group is calling for spending restraint to be balanced with new measures to stimulate export growth in today's budget.

Comvita rewards loyal shareholders with dividend increase: Comvita New Zealand has rewarded shareholders who remained loyal to the company during last year's heated takeover battle by delivering a record net profit for the year to March and a hefty increase in its final dividend.

Earthquake bonds raise $26.6 million: The Government has raised $26.6 million towards the costs of rebuilding Christchurch through an Earthquake Kiwi Bond but investors aren't getting much reward for their support.

Govt lawyers red-faced after FBI spirits Dotcom evidence to US: The Government's lawyers have been ordered to explain how the FBI left the country with evidence in the Kim Dotcom case meant to be kept in "secure custody" by New Zealand police.

Wanted: Asian cash to rebuild Christchurch: The Government is courting Asian sovereign wealth funds for cash to fund the rebuilding of Christchurch's quake-battered CBD and infrastructure, says Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry Brownlee.