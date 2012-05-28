WELLINGTON May 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Kiwi kids feared dead in Doha mall fire: Three New Zealand children are believed to be among those killed in a large fire at a Doha shopping centre.

Reforms too far for some schools: PM: Education funding reforms go too far for some intermediate schools, Prime Minister John Key admits.

Coleman: Number's up for TVNZ7, regardless: Former broadcasting minister Jonathan Coleman has admitted using incorrect audience figures for the soon-to-be-defunct TVNZ7 but says the free-to-air channel was to be scrapped anyway.

'Grave fears' for border security: Industry leaders in the agribusiness sector remain concerned whether enough is being done to protect the country's borders from biosecurity threats, according to a KPMG report.

OMV upbeat on wells' future life: The boomer offshore Taranaki Maari and Manaia fields could hold another 20 million to 90 million barrels of oil, according to one of the joint venture partners.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Doha mall fire: NZ kids feared dead: A fire that erupted in a nursery in a main shopping centre in Qatar's capital killed 19 people - three New Zealand children reportedly among them.

School cuts appal principals: Intermediate schools are fuming at the funding cuts to specialist subjects and the new class ratios, which one Auckland school says will cost it up to 10 teachers.

Smokers save Govt cash, says report: A Treasury report has admitted that smoking saves the Government money because smokers die earlier and pay more in tobacco tax than their health problems cost.

Cost to connect fibre still up in air: More than a year after the Government awarded ultra-fast broadband contracts to infrastructure companies, the industry has still not sorted out who will pay to connect some households to the internet network.

Air NZ staff get taste of new 787s: Another step in the long wait for the Dreamliner will be taken today when Air New Zealand staff get their first opportunity to pore over a partially fitted-out $220 million-plus "demonstrator" aircraft on a flight from Sydney to Auckland.