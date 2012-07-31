WELLINGTON Aug 1 Following are some of the lead
Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
MPs take sids on gay marriage: More MPs are showing their
hand on gay marriage. NZ First is pledging not to back the
measure and is calling for a referendum. But momentum appeared
to be building for enough votes to pass the "marriage equality"
bill being led by Labour MP Louisa Wall.
Top public servants face axe in Mobie reshuffle: High-ranked
civil servants are set to be shown the door - and a redundancy
cheque - as the merger of four departments takes effect.
Serious fraud-buster Feeley feted: Outgoing Serious Fraud
Office boss Adam Feeley has been feted by prosecutors for his
ability to bring order to the chaos after the finance company
sector meltdown.
NZOG shareholders face wait on wells: New Zealand Oil & Gas
shareholders may have to wait till summer 2013/14
before the company drills its next exploration well in Taranaki.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Banks affair may lead to law change: Campaign finance rules
for local body politicians may be tightened before next year's
elections in the fallout from the John Banks anonymous donations
affair, which Prime Minister John Key said showed existing law
to be "an ass".
Waitangi Tribunal has power to order compensation: lawyer:
The Waitangi Tribunal's interim direction this week that the
Government delay the sale of Mighty River contained a warning it
is not entirely toothless and can order the Government to make
compensation in some circumstances, lawyer Mai Chen says.
Denniston mine project forges on despite delays: The company
at the centre of an environmental fight over its $1 billion plus
West Coast coal mine continues to forge ahead despite being
stalled in court by opponents and uncertainty over the timing of
mining.
Ferrier takes over reins at NZ Trade and Enterprise: The
Government has appointed Andrew Ferrier, the former chief
executive of Fonterra Co-operative Group, to chair the board of
New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.
Telecom closes CDMA network: Telecom switched off
one of its networks overnight, rendering the mobile phones it
serviced near-useless.
Buoyant Ryman plans 28th retirement village: Retirement
village builder and operator Ryman Healthcare says
first quarter trading is ahead of last year and it plans to
build its 28th retirement village, in Petone in the Hutt Valley.
