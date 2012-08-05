WELLINGTON Aug 6 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Taleban claim Kiwi soldier killings: The Taleban have
reportedly claimed responsibility for the deaths of two New
Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan.
- - - -
Maori to debate water rights before Key talks: Hundreds of
people are expected to attend a meeting on water rights in
Wellington today, but at least one Maori leader isn't going
because Prime Minister John Key won't be there.
- - - -
Shell's wells yield $162 million profit: Oil and gas giant
Shell made a profit of $162 million from its fields in
Taranaki last year, including the huge but ageing Maui and
Kapuni gas fields.
- - - -
Christchurch airport income benefit stressed: Any sale of
Christchurch International Airport by the city council to help
fund the building of large infrastructure assets would remove a
large dividend flow to the city, airport chief executive Jim
Boult says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Our deadliest day in 40 years: The attack which killed two
New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan was the country's deadliest
day in combat for more than forty years.
- - - -
Buying in bulk helps save taxpayers $300m: John Ivil is the
$300 million man - that's the amount of money he and his team of
public servants have saved the taxpayer in two years.
- - - -
Move to ban fast-food advertising on city streets: Health
officials worried about an obesity epidemic want fast-food
advertising dropped from public property, including bus
shelters, and are questioning fast-food and soft-drink
sponsorship of public events.
- - - -
Card use shows World Cup boosted spending: Analysis of
overseas tourists' Visa card data shows the Rugby World Cup
helped a 1.5 per cent boost in spending on the plastic last year
but visitors appear to have been put off paying for pricey
accommodation.
- - - -
Lacklustre job figures tipped for quarter: Economists expect
lacklustre jobs figures this week, with just 7000 more people
employed and an unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent - in line with
its average over the past three years.
- - - -