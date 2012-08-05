WELLINGTON Aug 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Taleban claim Kiwi soldier killings: The Taleban have reportedly claimed responsibility for the deaths of two New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan.

Maori to debate water rights before Key talks: Hundreds of people are expected to attend a meeting on water rights in Wellington today, but at least one Maori leader isn't going because Prime Minister John Key won't be there.

Shell's wells yield $162 million profit: Oil and gas giant Shell made a profit of $162 million from its fields in Taranaki last year, including the huge but ageing Maui and Kapuni gas fields.

Christchurch airport income benefit stressed: Any sale of Christchurch International Airport by the city council to help fund the building of large infrastructure assets would remove a large dividend flow to the city, airport chief executive Jim Boult says.

Our deadliest day in 40 years: The attack which killed two New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan was the country's deadliest day in combat for more than forty years.

Buying in bulk helps save taxpayers $300m: John Ivil is the $300 million man - that's the amount of money he and his team of public servants have saved the taxpayer in two years.

Move to ban fast-food advertising on city streets: Health officials worried about an obesity epidemic want fast-food advertising dropped from public property, including bus shelters, and are questioning fast-food and soft-drink sponsorship of public events.

Card use shows World Cup boosted spending: Analysis of overseas tourists' Visa card data shows the Rugby World Cup helped a 1.5 per cent boost in spending on the plastic last year but visitors appear to have been put off paying for pricey accommodation.

Lacklustre job figures tipped for quarter: Economists expect lacklustre jobs figures this week, with just 7000 more people employed and an unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent - in line with its average over the past three years.