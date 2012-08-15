WELLINGTON Aug 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST

High rollers test casinos: Casino operator SkyCity's high rollers, the uber-rich who can book their own VIP gaming salons on private floors, walked away with bulging wallets this year.

Hopes lie on Jetstar to replace lost carrier: Budget airline Jetstar is now Hamilton's best hope to replace its lost trans-Tasman service - but it will be up to Waikato people to reel the airline in, say aviation sector experts.

'Strong reduction' in bad debt a healthy sign: The head of ASB Bank says falling numbers of loans gone bad are a positive sign for the economy.

Tobacco firms 'will prevail' over packaging: A tobacco company insists the industry will prevail in a fight against plain packaging after its first attempt at legal action in Australia was dismissed.

Mowbray to undergo strategic review: Rare-goods auctioneers Mowbray Collectables has had the most challenging year since it was founded four decades ago but the company is undergoing a strategic review.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Records tumble as profit soars at ASB Bank: ASB chief executive Barbara Chapman says it is seeing a gradual pick-up in the New Zealand economy with businesses beginning to talk about the future again.

Rents creep up despite shrinking tenant pool: Rents are slowly increasing, although the pool of prospective tenants has shrunk because of people buying their first home or moving overseas, an expert says.

Ministers take heart from Oz tobacco win: New Zealand ministers have been buoyed by an Australian ruling that clears the way for a law requiring cigarettes to be sold in plain packets.

Shareholders reassured over proposed convention centre: SkyCity Entertainment Group shareholders have been reassured that the $350 million Auckland convention centre will go ahead only if it stacks up financially.

Southern Cross: Age discounts impractical: New Zealand's biggest medical insurer has failed to find ways to reduce premiums for its 90,000 older members, leaving one critic disappointed.