WELLINGTON Aug 23 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Euthanasia already happening in hospitals - PM: Prime Minister John Key says euthanasia already happens in our hospitals - and if he was terminally ill, he would consider it.

- - - -

Small SAS contingent may return to Afghanistan: A plan to send a small contingent of SAS back to Afghanistan comes only months after special forces pressed the Government to leave members of the elite squad there.

- - - -

Quakes shrink Canterbury economy: It's official - the greater Christchurch economy has shrunk by about 10 per cent because of the three big earthquakes.

- - - -

'Smokefree' will drive sales underground - boss: The boss of New Zealand's biggest tobacco company believes the Government's vision to make the country smokefree by 2025 will force cigarette sales underground.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Govt backs down on alcopop law change: The Government has backed down on plans to restrict the sale and strength of "ready-to-drink" beverages and will let the liquor industry set its own rules for the sweetened alcoholic drinks.

- - - -

Economists fret as petrol price soars: Petrol has soared to its highest price ever, with most city outlets selling 91-octane fuel last night for 222.9c a litre.

- - - -

Fletcher to review 'whole portfolio': Fletcher Building , one of this country's biggest employers with about 8000 staff here, is undertaking a strategic review of its domestic business.

- - - -

Tiwai Pt threat could delay Mighty River sale: The Government will delay the partial sale of Mighty River Power until early next year while it deals with headaches including Rio Tinto's threat to close the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter and Maori claims over water, sharemarket sources say.