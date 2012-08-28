WELLINGTON Aug 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Historic gay marriage vote today: A historic first vote in favour of gay marriage is expected today, sparking sharp political and moral division.

Todd family takes major Kapiti airport stake: Wellington's richest family is now the major owner of Kapiti Coast Airport. Todd Property Group, part of the family-owned Todd Corporation, has been revealed as having a 75 per cent shareholding in a new airport company, Kapiti Coast Airport Holdings, with former owner Sir Noel Robinson having 25 per cent.

Drug-test makers 'stand to gain': Drug-test manufacturers will be the big winners from the Government's plans to screen beneficiaries, the Drug Foundation is warning.

Hundreds of mine jobs face axe: The axe hangs over hundreds of mining jobs today, with state-owned Solid Energy poised to reveal the fate of two of its mines as it moves to slash costs.

Farmers under pressure in lower forecast: A $500 million cut in Fonterra's payout forecast has provoked sharply different reactions, with economic specialists saying it is too early in the new season to be gloomy, while rural groups warn farmers are under immense pressure.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

More MPs opposing gay marriage: A bill to legalise gay marriage is expected to clear its historic first hurdle this evening, but the battle lines have been clearly drawn as lobby groups and a growing number of MPs declare their opposition.

Deep sea exploitation regulated in new law: Legislation regulating deep sea oil drilling inside New Zealand's 600 million hectare Exclusive Economic Zone passed into law yesterday as Labour warned the Government that it had not learned from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil catastrophe.

Key rules out bringing back child payments: Prime Minister John Key has dismissed as "dopey" a recommendation from a panel of experts that a universal child payment should be reintroduced as a way of reducing child poverty.

8% yield seen for Mighty River investors: State-owned Mighty River Power could produce dividend yields of around 8 per cent for investors if it is partially sold, says an analyst.

We miss foreign capital - study: New Zealand is missing out on badly needed foreign capital because of its highly restrictive overseas investment regime, new research says.