DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
$4.6m fund to help NZ firms 'conquer the world': A new $4.6
million investment fund is aiming to take Kiwi mobile, media and
technology start-up companies to the world.
- - - -
Royal couple coming to Wellington: Prince Charles will bring
his wife Camilla on her first trip to New Zealand when they
visit in November.
- - - -
IAG to hike premiums after mistake: More than
150,000 households are facing premium increases after New
Zealand's biggest insurer revealed it has been miscalculating
coverage for more than 30 years.
- - - -
Tax 'not the best measure' for KiwiSaver : Savers should
focus on fees and getting into the right investment scheme
rather than tax efficiency when deciding which KiwiSaver fund to
sign up for.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Used car safety alert over switched parts: Used-car dealers
are putting new parts into overseas vehicles to bring them into
New Zealand - then putting the worn-out parts back in before
sale, an industry watchdog says.
- - - -
Empty chairs at English's hui: More empty chairs than people
filled the Government's first "shares plus" consultation hui in
Hamilton last night.
- - - -
Banks a reliable partner, says Key: Opposition parties have
renewed their calls for Prime Minister John Key to sack Act
leader John Banks, claiming a police finding that Mr Banks had
filed a false return but it was too late to prosecute him showed
he had misled the Prime Minister.
- - - -
Australia frees returning Kiwis' super funds: New Zealanders
who have worked in Australia will soon be able to bring home
billions of dollars in savings locked up in superannuation
accounts which are being slowly drained by the companies that
manage the money.
- - - -
Milestone for Air NZ's Dreamliner: Boeing has reached
a milestone in building the stretched version of the Dreamliner
which Air New Zealand will be the first airline in the
world to fly.
- - - -