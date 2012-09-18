WELLINGTON, Sept 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

$4.6m fund to help NZ firms 'conquer the world': A new $4.6 million investment fund is aiming to take Kiwi mobile, media and technology start-up companies to the world.

Royal couple coming to Wellington: Prince Charles will bring his wife Camilla on her first trip to New Zealand when they visit in November.

IAG to hike premiums after mistake: More than 150,000 households are facing premium increases after New Zealand's biggest insurer revealed it has been miscalculating coverage for more than 30 years.

Tax 'not the best measure' for KiwiSaver : Savers should focus on fees and getting into the right investment scheme rather than tax efficiency when deciding which KiwiSaver fund to sign up for.

Used car safety alert over switched parts: Used-car dealers are putting new parts into overseas vehicles to bring them into New Zealand - then putting the worn-out parts back in before sale, an industry watchdog says.

Empty chairs at English's hui: More empty chairs than people filled the Government's first "shares plus" consultation hui in Hamilton last night.

Banks a reliable partner, says Key: Opposition parties have renewed their calls for Prime Minister John Key to sack Act leader John Banks, claiming a police finding that Mr Banks had filed a false return but it was too late to prosecute him showed he had misled the Prime Minister.

Australia frees returning Kiwis' super funds: New Zealanders who have worked in Australia will soon be able to bring home billions of dollars in savings locked up in superannuation accounts which are being slowly drained by the companies that manage the money.

Milestone for Air NZ's Dreamliner: Boeing has reached a milestone in building the stretched version of the Dreamliner which Air New Zealand will be the first airline in the world to fly.