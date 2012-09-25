WELLINGTON, Sept 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

More detail in court on Dotcom spy debacle: Further embarrassing details about the role of government spies in the Kim Dotcom case are set to be unveiled in court today.

ANZ to scrap National Bank brand: New Zealand's biggest bank, ANZ National, is expected to announce today it will scrap the National brand, affecting thousands of staff and hundreds of thousands of customers.

Shakeup looms over Solid Energy troubles: Heads look set to roll at Solid Energy after the management of Spring Creek coalmine was called into question by distraught miners.

Trade Me raises sale fees 5.3pc: Trade Me will raise the "success fees" members pay to sell most items through its online marketplace by more than 5 per cent on Monday.

Dotcom saga sucks in leaders, police, spies: Yet another Dotcom raid blunder by New Zealand's top organised crime fighting unit has dragged senior police into the widening farce along with the country's top spies and Prime Minister John Key and deputy Bill English.

For sale: your private details: New Zealanders have little idea how their personal information - including on household income and ethnicity - is collected and sold, a Government watchdog warns.

Troops head for Afghan endgame: The last batch of soldiers has left for Afghanistan, bracing themselves for attacks from insurgents desperate to win the propaganda war before New Zealand pulls out for good.

Gold miner feels squeeze: Fallout from rising mining costs has hit another small New Zealand town and the sector has been warned that commodity volatility could lead to more mining being put on hold.