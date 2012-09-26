WELLINGTON, Sept 27 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Cops knew Dotcom's status before raid: Immigration officials
passed their file confirming Kim Dotcom's residency status to
police in December.
Axing National brand 'risky': ANZ is taking a huge risk
ditching its highly rated National brand, a bank ratings company
says.
Discounts 'hurt winegrowers': The outgoing chairman of New
Zealand Winegrowers has accused the Kiwi supermarket duopoly of
slashing prices on nine out of 10 bottles of wine just to get
shoppers through the door.
Kea confirms new Taranaki oil field: The discovery of
another oil field in Taranaki has been confirmed by Kea
Petroleum.
Property values rebound boosts coffers: Ngai Tahu Holdings
Corp, bolstered by a record bottom-line result of almost $100
million, is looking for agriculture and Christchurch rebuild
investment opportunities.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Fonterra deal lures Asians: Asian investors are lining up to
buy into Fonterra's soon-to-be-listed Fonterra Shareholders'
Fund, says a market source.
Retailer looks to in-store experience: With economic
conditions set to remain sluggish at best, clothing retailer
Hallenstein Glasson will focus on giving customers a
superior in-store experience and making further market share
gains in the year ahead, says its chief executive, Graeme
Popplewell.
Exporters, importers both tip higher kiwi: Exporters and
importers both expect the exchange rate to remain high over the
year ahead, a survey commissioned by ASB Bank found.
National Bank's demise offers rich pickings: Rival banks
could "very well" use financial incentives to attract customers
upset by the closure of the National brand, a banking expert
says.
Key on the back foot as Opposition leaders twist knife:
Prime Minister John Key was yesterday again on the back foot in
Parliament over questions about how much he knew about the
involvement of the GCSB and other intelligence agencies he is
responsible for in the Kim Dotcom debacle.
