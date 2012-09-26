WELLINGTON, Sept 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on xxxday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cops knew Dotcom's status before raid: Immigration officials passed their file confirming Kim Dotcom's residency status to police in December.

Axing National brand 'risky': ANZ is taking a huge risk ditching its highly rated National brand, a bank ratings company says.

Discounts 'hurt winegrowers': The outgoing chairman of New Zealand Winegrowers has accused the Kiwi supermarket duopoly of slashing prices on nine out of 10 bottles of wine just to get shoppers through the door.

Kea confirms new Taranaki oil field: The discovery of another oil field in Taranaki has been confirmed by Kea Petroleum.

Property values rebound boosts coffers: Ngai Tahu Holdings Corp, bolstered by a record bottom-line result of almost $100 million, is looking for agriculture and Christchurch rebuild investment opportunities.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fonterra deal lures Asians: Asian investors are lining up to buy into Fonterra's soon-to-be-listed Fonterra Shareholders' Fund, says a market source.

Retailer looks to in-store experience: With economic conditions set to remain sluggish at best, clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson will focus on giving customers a superior in-store experience and making further market share gains in the year ahead, says its chief executive, Graeme Popplewell.

Exporters, importers both tip higher kiwi: Exporters and importers both expect the exchange rate to remain high over the year ahead, a survey commissioned by ASB Bank found.

National Bank's demise offers rich pickings: Rival banks could "very well" use financial incentives to attract customers upset by the closure of the National brand, a banking expert says.

Key on the back foot as Opposition leaders twist knife: Prime Minister John Key was yesterday again on the back foot in Parliament over questions about how much he knew about the involvement of the GCSB and other intelligence agencies he is responsible for in the Kim Dotcom debacle.