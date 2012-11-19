WELLINGTON Nov 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Cunliffe to be banished: Labour MP David Cunliffe faces being stripped of his portfolios and banished to the back benches.

Govt warns of forced acquisitions: More than 100 Christchurch property owners have received the first clear signal of Government plans to force acquisition of their land.

Massive fire burns conservation land: A massive fire which stretched across 400 hectares raged overnight as it took hold of conservation land at Awarua, south of Invercargill.

Investors weigh options: Fisher & Paykel Appliances will delist from the NZX next week, and former investors have already levelled their sights elsewhere.

Knockback to farmers' resolution 'an affront': The Fonterra Shareholders Council's reason for not supporting a farmer resolution at next month's annual meeting is an "affront to farmers' democratic rights", say the remit's promoters.

Chinese bidding big at home auctions: Rich Chinese are removing their money and assets from their own country and outbidding Aucklanders on houses, a worried real estate agent says.

Sex hotel decision soon: A decision on plans for a 15-level brothel and hotel in Auckland's CBD will be out next month.

Cunliffe down but not out: Former allies of Labour MP David Cunliffe have pledged to support Labour leader David Shearer in today's caucus endorsement vote - but have not committed to supporting him in a further confidence vote next February.

Young Kiwis aren't saving - survey: More than two-thirds of young New Zealanders are not saving for their future - and just over half budget, a survey has found.

ANZ boss banks 11pc pay boost: ANZ's New Zealand boss has received an 11 per cent boost to his pay package mainly driven by an increase in rights to own more shares in the bank.