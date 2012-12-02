WELLINGTON Dec 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Polls have Labour closing in on Nats: Labour leader David Shearer's tough line on rival David Cunliffe, combined with a bold new housing policy, has boosted his party's support, according to two new polls, with one putting a Centre-Left bloc on track to oust the Key Government.

Public servants face redundancy curbs: Public servants may lose redundancy payouts if they turn down the offer of another job in the state sector. Reforms to the State Sector Act, which are yet to have their first reading, would stop state sector staff from "double-dipping".

TPP negotiator seeks exporters' views: New Zealand's lead negotiator in the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal proposal is encouraging exporters to make their interests known to him as the talks continue.

Chorus phone line price cut expected: The Commerce Commission will decide what price Chorus can charge for its copper phone lines today, with a price cut expected.

Technology trial ends, but no offers: The Government is shutting its "Open Door to Innovation" scheme, which was designed to help Kiwi information technology businesses sell bright ideas to the public sector.

Labour's popularity grows: The Labour Party and David Shearer are growing in popularity, new polls show, despite a leadership scuffle which overshadowed the party's annual conference.

Timing of liquor law upsets bars: Bars, restaurants and liquor stores will be forced to move to new trading hours and tighter alcohol rules in their peak season, the Hospitality Association says as the Government moves to pass alcohol reforms into law.

OCR tipped to stay put: The Reserve Bank is expected to hold the official cash rate at 2.5 per cent on Thursday, so the focus will be on the accompanying statement and how the bank's view of the outlook has changed.

TPP risks can be mitigated - expert: As the latest round of talks on the Trans Pacific Partnership get under way today, leading trade lawyer Daniel Kalderimis says concerns about the mechanisms for handling disputes between investors and states are real, but they can be addressed.

Fund a sign of appetite for assets - NZX boss: The successful launch of the Fonterra Shareholders Fund could pave the way for other listings next year, apart from those assets earmarked for partial privatisation by the Government, says NZX chief executive Tim Bennett.