DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Key stands by plans for 2014-15 Budget surplus: The
Government's plan to return to surplus by 2014-15 appears to be
on a knife-edge as the Treasury prepares its final forecasts for
the year.
- - - -
Doubts cast over cheaper broadband: The price of broadband
could fall by about $12 a month in two years' time if internet
providers pass on swinging cuts to Chorus' charges that
were proposed yesterday by the Commerce Commission.
- - - -
All Blacks avoid pool of death for 2015 World Cup: All
Blacks coach Steve Hansen had few complaints when the 2015 World
Cup draw was made in London early this morning. The 2011 world
champions have been placed into Pool C, along with Argentina,
Tonga, Europe 1 and Africa 1 and have a clear path in front of
them all the way through to the semi-finals.
- - - -
Report seeks action on disabled rights: Heavy criticism has
been levelled at government agencies over New Zealand's poor
performance in disabled people's rights.
- - - -
Hobbit fever's been goblin up money: The world premiere of
The Hobbit gave a big lift to sellers of Tolkien-related goods,
but left cafe and bar owners feeling flat.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Groser defends ditching of Kyoto: Climate Change Minister
Tim Groser has defended New Zealand's decision to drop out of
the Kyoto treaty at global climate talks, describing the move as
"ahead of the curve".
- - - -
Watchdog's rulings wipe $190m off Chorus value: Almost $190
million of shareholder value in lines company Chorus was wiped
off as the Commerce Commission made two announcements about
wholesale pricing.
- - - -
Media: Igloo staves off regulation: The Commerce Commission
says it won't be scrutinising content deals between Sky TV
and TVNZ for their Igloo TV joint venture which
launched yesterday. But it might have a look if Igloo introduces
new content, a spokeswoman for the competition regulator said
yesterday.
- - - -
Spy agency's secrecy order one-in-10-year case: The order
signed to suppress the involvement of the GCSB in the Kim Dotcom
case was the only one of its kind made in the last decade.
- - - -
Listings fail to keep up with demand for homes: Auckland
real estate asking prices fell 2 per cent last month even as
longer-term sale prices continued to soar, according to
Realestate.co.nz.
- - - -