DOMINION POST

Iwi, Maori Council to fight SOE decision: Waikato River iwi and the Maori Council will appeal against a High Court decision rejecting their bid to block state asset sales until water rights are resolved.

More Telecom broadband issues reported: Telecom is looking into more reports of issues with broadband this morning, after an evening internet outage.

Cullen moots step to private super funding: The architect of KiwiSaver, former finance minister Sir Michael Cullen, is proposing a revamp of the scheme to help cut the long-term costs of superannuation to the Government.

Christchurch rebuilds will soon ramp up: Southern Response is not happy with the low number of earthquake rebuilds it has completed or under way.

Optimism for Wool Services' future: Wool exporter and processor Wool Services International held possibly its last annual meeting in Christchurch yesterday as Australian wool merchant Lempriere Holdings progresses a $31 million takeover of the company.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Cullen calls for compulsory KiwiSaver and higher rates: The architect of KiwiSaver, Sir Michael Cullen, has called for it to be made compulsory, with higher contribution rates, and taxed at maturity to bring down the cost of New Zealand Superannuation to future taxpayers.

Truckometer index shows shift in gear: ANZ's Truckometer is pointing to the economy having pulled out of its soft patch in the September quarter.

Plan needed for tourism growth: Tourism industry boss Martin Snedden says the sector risks missing out on more growth because it doesn't have a plan.

Newcomer to join energy hunters: One new international company has been awarded a permit to explore for oil and gas in New Zealand although more than half the blocks on offer were not allocated.

Investors face a long wait: Investors will have to wait until April 2016 to get the full protection from a new law overhauling how financial products can be created, promoted and sold.