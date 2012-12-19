WELLINGTON Dec 20 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
'We may walk away from transport plans': Moves to renege on
support for the Basin Flyover could see cash pulled from other
capital transport projects, the New Zealand Transport Agency has
told the Wellington City Council.
Heat on Parata after falling out with CEO: Prime Minister
John Key is standing by Education Minister Hekia Parata after a
disastrous falling out sparked the shock resignation of her
chief executive Lesley Longstone.
Skyline buys out partner SkyCity: Skyline Enterprises has
bought the other half of Christchurch Casino for $80 million
from co-owner SkyCity Entertainment.
Possible sale of three SOE power companies: Fresh from its
court victory on asset sales, the Government is considering
selling all three state-owned electricity companies next year.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Heat on Parata after resignation: Calls for Education
Minister Hekia Parata to stand down were renewed yesterday after
the resignation of Education Secretary Lesley Longstone.
A maverick in a dirty business: When Tau Henare put his hand
up for the Speaker's job, some of his colleagues were convinced
it was designed to buy himself leverage to get a cushy job after
politics, such as a diplomatic posting to the Pacific.
Adelaide all go for SkyCity: SkyCity Entertainment Group
says it is ready to cope with NZ$725 million worth of
development work if it gets the green light for a proposed
Auckland convention centre, after yesterday revealing plans for
a vast Adelaide expansion.
Foreign firms' profit drop boosts accounts: New Zealand's
external accounts improved slightly in the September quarter,
but only because of lower profits earned by foreign-owned
companies.
