DOMINION POST
Basin showdown puts brakes on transport projects:
Wellington's big transport projects are in limbo as the NZ
Transport Agency and Wellington City Council face off over plans
for the Basin Reserve.
Beehive needs more honey - authority: Despite what workers
might feel about economic conditions, they've been told MPs are
doing it tougher.
Sale of Meridian energy business fetches NZ$50m: State-owned
Meridian Energy has sold one of its subsidiaries for more than
$50 million a day after Finance Minister Bill English floated
the possibility of putting all three taxpayer-owned power
companies on the block next year.
Mad Butcher heads for NZX: Butchery chain The Mad Butcher
could almost double its number of franchises around New Zealand
and even move into Australia if an NZX capital-raising in the
new year is successful.
Insurers win case over fire levies policy: The Insurance
Brokers' Association (Ibanz) hopes its win in the High Court
against the Fire Service Commission (FSC) will settle a long
dispute on how the levies that fund firefighters are collected.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
Xmas rise gives PM $3900 backpay, $150 more a week: Prime
Minister John Key will get $3895 in backpay and an extra $150 a
week as a result of a 1.9 per cent increase for MPs awarded by
the Remuneration Authority.
Turia: Sharples' time is up: Maori Party co-leader Tariana
Turia has called on her fellow co-leader, Pita Sharples, to step
down and hand over the reins to MP Te Ururoa Flavell, despite Dr
Sharples' plans to stand again in 2014.
SkyCity raises doubts over future of convention centre deal:
The pokies-for-convention centre deal is looking shaky after
SkyCity boss Nigel Morrison said the casino company
might pull out of the NZ$350 million deal if the Government
doesn't hurry up.
Alarm over harbour gold hunt: Plans to dredge a Coromandel
harbour for gold and silver left over from the region's mining
heyday have met opposition from locals, who fear it will release
toxic substances into the pristine marine environment.
Rakon shares dive after earnings warning: Shares in
high-tech electronic components maker Rakon plunged to
an all-time low yesterday after the company issued a
pre-Christmas earnings downgrade, prompted by delayed sales
programmes and declining margins.
