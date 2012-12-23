WELLINGTON Dec 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Wellington fog spoils Christmas holidays: Despite low cloud Wellington airport remains open this morning, following a day when thousands of Christmas travellers' plans were shelved because of bizarre fog.

Trade Me keeps iron grip on NZ's online market: Trade Me's grip on the online auction market is as strong as ever despite a raft of challenges from the weird and wonderfully named likes of Wheedle and Bananas4Free.

Exporters vulnerable to weak yen: Primary goods and raw material suppliers selling into Japan are likely to face stiff headwinds in the year ahead after New Zealand's fourth-biggest trading partner started making moves to weaken the yen.

Rivals compete for central Christchurch site: The race to develop City Mall is all on with one would-be developer confirming its first land purchase and a new contender emerging for the site.

Dreaming of a flight this Christmas...: The Christmas plans of thousands of travellers were thrown into turmoil after thick fog in Wellington forced the cancellation of more than 100 flights.

Prison smokes ban ruled unlawful: A judge has ruled a prison smoking ban is unlawful - a victory for career criminal Arthur Taylor, who challenged it in court. But Corrections says inmates will still not be allowed to smoke and the Government says it will change the law if it has to.

Military warned: No cover-ups: Military bosses were told "it is important the RNZAF does not cover up" its illegal shipment of pyrotechnic canisters which endangered the lives of hundreds of passengers on an Air New Zealand flight.

Big year for changing of the guard: The face of New Zealand business changed over 2012 with a series of senior appointments made to some of the country's top jobs.