WELLINGTON Jan 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Poll: Kiwis glum on economic prospects: Finance Minister Bill English may be confident the economy is on track for a moderate expansion in 2013, but New Zealanders are far more pessimistic about growth, jobs and salary prospects.

High-seas protester slips past Kiwi search: A high-profile anti-whaling activist wanted internationally has played cat-and-mouse with New Zealand authorities, while finding time to swim with dolphins off the coast of the South Island.

Ryman Healthcare targets NZX high: Ryman Healthcare is aiming to be the No. 1 company on the NZX. It has already moved into the top five and its market capitalisation sneaked over the NZ$2 billion ($1.66 billion) mark recently.

First steps in Meridian's NZ$169m project: New roadworks are paving the way towards the controversial NZ$169 million Mill Creek wind farm near Wellington.

More hot weather due this week: Another blast of hot weather is due from across the Tasman and it could come with strange sunrises and sunsets caused by bush fires in Tasmania.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Sea Shephard confident in anti-whaling efforts: Sea Shepherd's launching a massive campaign against Japanese whalers in the waters around Antarctica. Four vessels with 150 crew members are on their way there for the summer - the biggest team the anti-whaling organisation has ever sent.

Plenty of ways to add value: Joyce: Chinese wood processing companies are kicking the tyres on potential investments in New Zealand, lured by the appeal of cheap power, Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce says.

Auckland the growth giant: Three to four people will arrive in Auckland every hour, based on the next 30 years' population projections. Auckland Council chief economist Geoff Cooper says the city's growth is far outstripping the rest of New Zealand.

Aussie health insurer aims at under-40s: An Australian business that has just bought one of New Zealand's largest health insurers will launch a marketing drive to get more new clients under 40.

South Island weather near the hottest on record: The weekend's scorching weather was near the hottest on record in some parts of the South Island, according to Weatherwatch.

($1 = 1.2065 New Zealand dollars)