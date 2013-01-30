WELLINGTON Jan 31 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Scientist's 40-plus forecast loses heat: The climate scientist who tipped 40-degree temperatures along the east coast has now poured cold water on his own predictions.

- - - -

Defence chief rues handling of job losses: Defence boss Rhys Jones says he has big regrets about the way staff were told they were for the chop.

- - - -

Oil explorer holds its cash, eyes prospects: New Zealand Oil & Gas needs to retain its cash balance of more than NZ$200 million to pay for possible exploration and field developments in coming years, and won't dip into it to pay a higher dividend.

- - - -

Ministry pay glitch is karma, quips Parata: Education Ministry staff received little sympathy from their minister, Hekia Parata, after their pay did not arrive as expected yesterday morning.

- - - -

Barratt to retire from Sanford: Sanford managing director Eric Barratt, who has announced he will retire from listed fishing company this year, says he has had "a good innings" with no regrets during his 15 years at the helm.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Maori Council to delay policy: The Maori Council's final bid to delay the Government's flagship asset sales policy until Maori water claims are dealt with opens in the Supreme Court this morning with the Government saying it is confident it will win.

- - - -

We've moved on, Defence Minister says: Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman has called a damning report on Defence Force cuts "old news" and claims the Force was already moving on.

- - - -

Few takers for birth control offer: Only 35 women took up the Government's offer of free long-term contraception for beneficiaries in the first five months - far short of the number expected.

- - - -

Interim payout in pipeline: New Zealand Oil & Gas says its war-chest is full enough and its cashflows steady enough to return to paying interim dividends for the first time in perhaps 15 years, but there's no prospect of an increase on the current annual payout of NZ$0.06 a share.

- - - -

Mighty River at mercy of weather: The potential impact of the dry North Island summer on Mighty River Power's second-half performance is a reminder of earnings volatility in state-owned energy companies, says an analyst.