WELLINGTON Feb 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Tsunami surge hits Solomons: At least six people are believed to have been killed by a tsunami in the Solomon Islands.

- - - -

Key backs four years for Parliament: Prime Minister John Key wants to extend the parliamentary term to a fixed four-year period as part of the Government's constitutional review.

- - - -

Leaks sink Mainzeal: The cost of repairing leaky buildings is a big factor in Mainzeal's receivership, a source says.

- - - -

Buyers shrug off taint worries: International buyers of New Zealand dairy products shrugged off any concerns over contamination this week.

- - - -

NZ Super Fund returns 'fail to justify debt cost': The New Zealand Superannuation Fund has beaten the cost of debt by $346 million over nine years, according to a new analysis.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Mainzeal goes into receivership: Mainzeal Property and Construction - one of New Zealand's largest construction companies - has gone into receivership.

- - - -

SkyCity eyes tourist mecca: SkyCity Entertainment Group is looking at expanding in Queenstown with accommodation, big-ticket sponsorship and new restaurants.

- - - -

Big January for home sales: Auckland's property market has had a booming January, with one real estate company selling 78 per cent more homes worth more than $1 million than the same month last year.

- - - -

Collapse comes just as building industry struggling back to its feet: The building sector was just getting off its knees when Mainzeal went down.

- - - -

Rival's sales tactic rattles stationery giant: The Warehouse will consider asking authorities to investigate tactics by a rival as competition for the back-to-school stationery dollar heats up.