WELLINGTON Feb 14 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Telecom boss victim of email attack: Simon Moutter's Xtra account was one of more than 20,000 compromised in a security breach.

Contact Energy, New Zealand's largest listed electricity company, plans to cut more than 100 jobs as part of a push to save more than $40 million.

Reinsurance fee rises 'likely past peak': The Earthquake Commission expects to pay up to $160 million this year for reinsurance, four times as much as before the earthquakes.

Ultrafast broadband set for next month: Telecom chief executive Simon Moutter says the company should begin selling services based on the government-backed ultrafast broadband network next month.

$18.40 an hour needed for living wage: Kiwis need to earn nearly $5 more than the minimum wage to meet the "basic necessities of life", a new report has found.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rakon's woes continue as shares sink to record low: Rakon's fall from grace took another turn for the worse yesterday when the specialised electronic components maker revised down its 2012-13 earnings forecast for the second time since December.

Admin app lures $500k investment: A new investment firm has made its first allocation of funds, injecting $500,000 into Kiwi software developer GeoOP.

NZ too small for big risks: English: New Zealand would be "out in a war zone with a pea-shooter" if it intervened on a large scale in the foreign exchange market, says Finance Minister Bill English.

Stronger lending drives profit: ASB: ASB Bank chief executive Barbara Chapman says she hopes to continue with the company's strong momentum but admits impairments are likely to continue to rise as its loan book grows.

Prosser vows to stay in Parliament: New Zealand First's Richard Prosser says he won't resign from Parliament for his anti-Muslim "brain explosion" in spite of the growing consensus that he is not fit to be an MP.