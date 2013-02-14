WELLINGTON Feb 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

NZ Post delivers further blow to capital: NZ Post's announcement that it will axe 100 jobs at its Datamail subsidiary has come as a blow to Wellington, with 70 of the redundancies at its Petone office.

- - - -

Cutting 100 jobs 'could save Contact NZ$9.4m': Wellington-based Contact Energy's plan to lay off about 100 of its 1100 staff by the middle of the year is casting doubt on many high-paying jobs in the city.

- - - -

Telecom boss takes swipe at latest review: Telecom chief executive Simon Moutter has joined Labour and the Telecommunications Users Association in slating the Government's decision to rewrite the rules underpinning telecommunications regulation.

- - - -

Rowers dominate at Halberg Awards: It was the year of rowing. Kiwi oarsmen have completed a clean sweep of the 2012 Halberg Awards in Auckland last night - headed by Olympic champion men's pair Hamish Bond and Eric Murray.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Council votes to accept Eden Park 'gift': The installation of a sound barrier at Eden Park could be the first ratepayer bailout for the debt-ridden stadium, which the Auckland Council yesterday agreed in principle to take a controlling interest in.

- - - -

Battle for a living wage: Unionist calls for Auckland wage: A senior Auckland unionist says the proposed "living wage" of NZ$18.40 an hour is not enough in Auckland.

- - - -

Z Energy listing tipped for July: Z Energy is being lined up for a stock exchange listing in the third quarter of this year in what could be the largest float outside of the state-owned power companies.

- - - -

Shares up as earnings meet guidance: New Zealand shares rose as early signs the earnings season is tracking well lifted shares such as Fletcher Building. Pumpkin Patch led retailers exposed to the Australian market.