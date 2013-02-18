WELLINGTON Feb 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

TV watching linked to criminal activity: Children who spend hours watching television after school are more likely to become criminals, researchers say.

Call to set higher code level for key buildings: Councils should be able to force owners of "critical" buildings to strengthen them beyond the proposed legal minimum, Wellington City Council says.

Report to criticise SkyCity to-and-fro: A report today will clear the way for SkyCity's NZ$350 million international convention centre in Auckland, but is expected to question some of the steps that led to the Government negotiating exclusively with the casino operator.

Economic outlook fair but clouded: The economy is expected to grow 2.5 per cent this year and 3.4 per cent next year, but the New Zealand dollar is expected to peak around US87 cents late this year, according to Bank of New Zealand economists.

Cloud companies Batchbook, Xero join forces: Wellington-based Xero has buddied up with trendy American cloud software firm Batchbook, creating an informal partnership that the two companies hope will boost each others global sales.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

The facts behind food price scare: Food prices are not becoming more expensive as the increase in cost tracks the rate of inflation, an economist says.

Push to let Rena wreck rest: The owners and insurers of the MV Rena want to leave part of the cargo ship on the Astrolabe Reef - but Tauranga's Mayor would rather have the whole wreck gone.

Indpendent Liquor tipped as Mill buyer: Speculation is growing in the drinks industry that Auckland's Independent Liquor is looking to make a move into retail through buying one of the largest bottle store operators, The Mill.

Secret meeting on Fonterra HQ: A secret Auckland Council agenda item revealed the Wynyard Quarter as a possible site for Fonterra's planned new NZ$100 million campus-style world headquarters.

Pricey petrol's here to stay: Get used to high petrol prices - that's the stark warning for New Zealand motorists from an expert on global energy politics.