WELLINGTON Feb 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

National no longer a sure winner - poll: The next election could be a cliffhanger. Today's Fairfax Media-Ipsos political poll shows Labour leader David Shearer shaking off a torrid first year in the leadership, and inching into contention to lead the next government, despite continuing doubts about his performance.

Multi-million dollar lieu day dispute at Tiwai: gy The cash-strapped Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is locked in a dispute with 64 union members at the plant which will cost the smelter millions of dollars if it loses.

Hobbit fever tipped to turn around tourism dip: The Hobbit movie and the wedding of a Chinese actress are expected to help winch tourism spending up from its lowest level in more than a decade.

Commerce Commission to probe cable plan: The Commerce Commission says it will consider whether Telecom, Vodafone and Telstra's plan to build a new fibre-optic communications cable between Australia and New Zealand raises "potential competition concerns".

Hellaby Shares fall on earnings drop: Diversified investment company Hellaby Holdings' share price fell almost 5 per cent yesterday after it posted a 20 per cent drop in first-half earnings due to executive pay and acquisition costs.

Rudderless APN may be split up: The New Zealand assets of APN News & Media, including the New Zealand Herald, are more likely than ever to be divided up and sold after its Australia-based chief executive, chairman and independent directors resigned.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Plain smoke packets get go-ahead: New Zealand has become the second country in the world to approve plain cigarette packets, but the hard-hitting policy is dependent on legal tussles across the ditch and could be delayed two years or more.

Select treatment for SkyCity won't stop deal: SkyCity got special treatment in its pitch to build the international convention centre - but nothing which will get in the way of a formal deal being struck.

Telcos eye Asia in plan for new internet cable: A consortium of telcos has its eye on Asia rather than the United States as they unveil a plan for a new submarine internet cable between Auckland and Sydney.

Contact staff cut on track: Contact Energy says it's "not fixated" on the number of redundancies it will make but is still on track to shed 10 per cent of staff.

Auckland leads in firming yields: Commercial property yields across Auckland have shown the strongest drop across New Zealand over the past year, according to the latest NZ Prime Property Performance Index research published by CBRE.