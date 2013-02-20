WELLINGTON Feb 21 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
After 18 years, David Bain case still divides: Six out of 10
Kiwis believe the Government should compensate David Bain for
the 13 years he spent in jail - but fewer are sure about his
innocence.
Lecturer urges massacre apology: The Government should
apologise for a wartime "massacre" of Japanese prisoners by New
Zealand soldiers 70 years ago, a prominent academic says.
Fraud investigation measures raise concerns: Concerns have
been raised about the plans to investigate people without their
knowledge as the Government introduces measures to prosecute the
partners of benefit fraudsters.
Fish exports given sustainable seal of approval: New Zealand
exports of hoki, tuna and whiting are getting the seal of
approval as sustainable fisheries, which should give the fish an
edge with shoppers overseas.
Hotel hopes ride on Asian money: Asian property investors
will be targeted to build hotels for the damaged Christchurch
accommodation sector. Tourism boss Tim Hunter says overseas
investors are needed, with not enough interest shown by local
investors.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Use of steroids in gyms rockets: An increasing obsession
with appearance and body shape has led to a spike in the use of
steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in gymnasiums,
the head of New Zealand's anti-doping agency says.
Treasury's SkyCity advice ignored: Officials in one of Prime
Minister John Key's departments disregarded Treasury advice to
seek guidance in how to conduct SkyCity talks with
honesty and integrity.
Mighty River Power feeling adverse effects of Maori
riverbed: The Supreme Court yesterday heard final submissions on
a second case that could affect the Government's planned partial
sale of Mighty River Power, after a claim to
ownership of part of the Waikato River riverbed by a Pouakani
group.
Fletcher eyes Mainzeal jobs rescue: Fletcher Building
engineers are assessing Mainzeal Property &
Construction sites and the company hopes to finish some of the
40 jobs and employ subcontractors and some members of Mainzeal's
400 staff.
Household incomes rise by $5.7b since recession: The
mortgage belt and taxpayers have been the main winners in a
NZ$5.7 billion rise in households' collective income, after tax
and inflation, since the recession, Westpac economists say.
