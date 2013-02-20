WELLINGTON Feb 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

After 18 years, David Bain case still divides: Six out of 10 Kiwis believe the Government should compensate David Bain for the 13 years he spent in jail - but fewer are sure about his innocence.

- - - -

Lecturer urges massacre apology: The Government should apologise for a wartime "massacre" of Japanese prisoners by New Zealand soldiers 70 years ago, a prominent academic says.

- - - -

Fraud investigation measures raise concerns: Concerns have been raised about the plans to investigate people without their knowledge as the Government introduces measures to prosecute the partners of benefit fraudsters.

- - - -

Fish exports given sustainable seal of approval: New Zealand exports of hoki, tuna and whiting are getting the seal of approval as sustainable fisheries, which should give the fish an edge with shoppers overseas.

- - - -

Hotel hopes ride on Asian money: Asian property investors will be targeted to build hotels for the damaged Christchurch accommodation sector. Tourism boss Tim Hunter says overseas investors are needed, with not enough interest shown by local investors.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Use of steroids in gyms rockets: An increasing obsession with appearance and body shape has led to a spike in the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in gymnasiums, the head of New Zealand's anti-doping agency says.

- - - -

Treasury's SkyCity advice ignored: Officials in one of Prime Minister John Key's departments disregarded Treasury advice to seek guidance in how to conduct SkyCity talks with honesty and integrity.

- - - -

Mighty River Power feeling adverse effects of Maori riverbed: The Supreme Court yesterday heard final submissions on a second case that could affect the Government's planned partial sale of Mighty River Power, after a claim to ownership of part of the Waikato River riverbed by a Pouakani group.

- - - -

Fletcher eyes Mainzeal jobs rescue: Fletcher Building engineers are assessing Mainzeal Property & Construction sites and the company hopes to finish some of the 40 jobs and employ subcontractors and some members of Mainzeal's 400 staff.

- - - -

Household incomes rise by $5.7b since recession: The mortgage belt and taxpayers have been the main winners in a NZ$5.7 billion rise in households' collective income, after tax and inflation, since the recession, Westpac economists say.